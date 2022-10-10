Home States Telangana

TRS govt is keen on development of tribal areas, says Minister Indrakaran

For the benefit of tribals, CM Rao has increased the reservation for Scheduled Tribes (ST) members in availing education and government jobs from 6 per cent to 10 per cent,

Published: 10th October 2022 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 10:16 AM

Minster A Indrakaran Reddy addresses the gathering on the occasion of Komaram Bheem’s 82 death anniversary in Jodeghat on Sunday

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: State Forest and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Sunday paid tributes to Komaram Bheem, a revolutionary leader, on the latter’s 82nd death anniversary in Jodeghat of Kumurambheem-Asifabad district. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said that leaders of unified Andhra Pradesh had neglected the development of the region, but the opposite was true under the regime led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
A Komaram Bheem memorial, smriti vanam and tribal museum have been set up at Jodeghat so that the future generation is also aware of the legendary tribal leader’s efforts and struggle, he said. 

For the benefit of tribals, CM Rao has increased the reservation for Scheduled Tribes (ST) members in availing education and government jobs from 6 per cent to 10 per cent, the Minister said. Indrakaran informed the attendees that CM Rao is scheduled to participate in a meeting with the MLAs from the erstwhile Adilabad district for the construction of additional check dams. Similarly, he said that the government is working to solve the podu land issue and will be issuing RoFR certificates as per court orders.

Additionally, the government has provided `1 crore for the celebration of Dandari, apart from the Revenue Department sanctioning funds for the construction of 100 new temples in tribal villages, he added.
The government is taking measures to protect the rights of the tribal population, he said. The Supreme Court’s decision to scrap GO 3 and the issue of ST tag for Lambadas have been taken up with the CM, Indrakaran said.

Adivasis disappointed as KTR cancels visit
MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao cancelled his visit to Jodeghat at the last minute. Adivasis expected some key announcements from the Minister for the development of their area, but the cancellation of his visit at the last minute reportedly disappointed them

