We are loktantrik, not tantrik: Telangana Minister Harish Rao

Says BJP leaders know ‘tantra-mantra’ of creating communal disturbances across country to get more votes

Published: 10th October 2022 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister T Harish Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the allegation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao performed ‘tantrik pujas’, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that TRS leaders were ‘loktantriks’ (followers of democracy) and not ‘tantriks’.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he dared the BJP leaders to substantiate their allegations. “If we are tantriks, why the BJP-led Central government copied our welfare and developmental programmes,” Harish asked. 

Continuing his attack on the BJP, Harish said that Banaras Hindu University (BHU) had introduced a course on ‘Bhoot Vidya’ (ghost knowledge) for `50,000 per student. “The TRS did not come to power with mantra-tantra. It was the BJP that came to power in the name of religion. The BJP leaders knew about the mantra-tantra of creating communal disturbances to get more votes.

The BJP leaders knew about Bhoot Vidya and black cats,” Harish alleged. Hitting out at the Union Finance Minister, he said the bankruptcy of ideas had led the BJP leaders to level such allegations. “It was better for BJP leaders to talk about Munugode bypoll rather than leveling such laughable allegations,” Harish said.

Harish added that the Munugode Assembly segment had the highest number of Rythu Bandhu beneficiaries among all the Assembly segments in the State. The TRS government provided Asara pensions, Kalyan Lakshmi, and other schemes. He also asked the BJP to release a white paper on the jobs provided by the Central government in the last eight years.

He further said Sitharaman could not win the hearts of the Munugode voters. Thus, she resorted to levelling such baseless allegations. “She should sanction a bullet train for Telangana to get the support of the voters of Munugode.”

‘TRS leaders lack brains’

Hyderabad: Wading into the ongoing TRS-BJP controversy over a ‘tantrik’ remark made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman against CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday that the TRS leaders have no brains and that is the reason why they failed to counter the Union Minister’s comments. He said, “They could have questioned whether BJP has taken Hinduism on lease, or whether PM Narendra Modi has never met any tantrik? They could have simply asked whether BJP was against Hindu Dharma.” 
 

