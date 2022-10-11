729 CCTVs to be installed in PHCs in 10 days: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday announced that 729 CCTV cameras will be installed in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) within 10 days. The cameras with internet facilities are being installed to monitor the availability of facilities and doctors.

Addressing a meeting of health officials and workers, he said that 56 Targeted Imaging for Fetal Anomalies (TIFA) machines will be soon made available in PHCs for pregnant women.

Officials of nine districts that have a higher percentage of women with anaemia and nutritional deficiency were asked to issue an explanation.

Noting that more than half of the deliveries in six districts in the State are taking place in private hospitals and 39 sub-centres, he directed medical authorities to conduct a review meeting and ensure to increase the number of deliveries in government hospitals. Strict action will be taken otherwise, he warned.

“When 80 per cent of government hospitals in Medak and Mulugu districts are doing it, why is it not happening in the rest of the districts? DMHOs, Supervisors, ASHAs and ANMs should focus on this,” the Minister said.

Identify TB patients: Min

Addressing medical officers of PHCs, Asha workers and ANMs, Harish directed them to identify tuberculosis (TB) patients in the State and update their information on the online portal to make them eligible for the Central government’s Nikshay Mitra scheme.

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday announced that 729 CCTV cameras will be installed in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) within 10 days. The cameras with internet facilities are being installed to monitor the availability of facilities and doctors. Addressing a meeting of health officials and workers, he said that 56 Targeted Imaging for Fetal Anomalies (TIFA) machines will be soon made available in PHCs for pregnant women. Officials of nine districts that have a higher percentage of women with anaemia and nutritional deficiency were asked to issue an explanation. Noting that more than half of the deliveries in six districts in the State are taking place in private hospitals and 39 sub-centres, he directed medical authorities to conduct a review meeting and ensure to increase the number of deliveries in government hospitals. Strict action will be taken otherwise, he warned. “When 80 per cent of government hospitals in Medak and Mulugu districts are doing it, why is it not happening in the rest of the districts? DMHOs, Supervisors, ASHAs and ANMs should focus on this,” the Minister said. Identify TB patients: Min Addressing medical officers of PHCs, Asha workers and ANMs, Harish directed them to identify tuberculosis (TB) patients in the State and update their information on the online portal to make them eligible for the Central government’s Nikshay Mitra scheme.