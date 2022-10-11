Home States Telangana

Munugode Assembly bypoll: TPCC chief Revanth sees threat to society from Rajagopal

Slamming the TRS government, Revanth said that the party, which couldn’t lay a road for eight years, was now coming to seek votes.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy campaigns for party candidate Palvai Sravanthi on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching a scathing attack on BJP Munugode candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, TPCC president Revanth Reddy said, “Society cannot survive if we have politicians like him (Rajagopal).” Campaigning for his party candidate Palvai Sravanthi on Monday, he appealed to voters in the constituency to elect a woman candidate and realise ‘Sthree Sakthi’.

Addressing gatherings in Marrigudem mandal, Revanth said that the by-election was an opportunity to the oustees and other aggrieved people to defeat the ruling parties in the State and at the Centre. Coming down heavily on Rajagopal Reddy, Revanth said that though the Congress had nurtured him, he was pledged to finish his mother party.

“What did Congress do to Rajagopal Reddy? Why does he want to finish it off?” he asked and urged the people to spare a though for the reason that necessitated the by-election. He alleged that Rajagopal Reddy sold himself for ` 20,000 crore to the enemy of the Congress.

Slamming the TRS government, Revanth said that the party, which couldn’t lay a road for eight years, was now coming to seek votes. “The people should teach them a lesson by voting for the Congress. Give us one opportunity, we will stand by you in the fight to get your rightful entitlements,” he said. MLC T Jeevan Reddy said that the electoral battle was between “Rajagopal Reddy’s arrogance, KCR’s megalomania, and the self-respect of people of Munugode.”

