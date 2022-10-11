Home States Telangana

Rajagopal planning to give cars to leaders: TRS working president KT Rama Rao

KTR termed Rajagopal Reddy flop as MLA and said that the latter sacrificed the Munugode Assembly for the sake of contracts. 

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the bypoll battle was between the self-respect of people of Munugode and egotism of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. Holding a teleconference with party leaders from here, Rama Rao said that that the Munugode bypoll was necessitated because Rajagopal Reddy bagged a lucrative contract  from the Centre.

KTR termed Rajagopal Reddy flop as MLA and said that the latter sacrificed the Munugode Assembly for the sake of contracts.  Rama Rao asked TRS leaders in the constituency to enlighten the voters about the ‘failures’ of Rajagopal Reddy and his contracts.

Rama Rao alleged that the BJP candidate was planning to distribute cars, motorcycles and other goodies to some leaders in the constituency to win the election. “But that won’t work as the people of Munugode would teach him a befitting lesson,” the IT minister said.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Rama Rao said: “This is how BJP’s hawala network works, Eetala joins BJP, Vivek’s company gives 10 cr to Eetala; Rajagopal joins BJP, Vivek’s company gives 25Cr to KRR. Can we have CBI, ED to investigate this?” (sic)

