Telangana: 18 tribals booked for trying to occupy forest land

FRO Arvind said it was the first time that tribals are trying to encroach upon that said piece of land belonging to the Forest Department.

KHAMMAM: A case was registered against 18 tribal residents of Venkaramuni thanda under Tallada mandal for allegedly trying to occupy land belonging to the Forest Department on Monday. Sources said a team of foresters staffers, led by Forest Range Officer (FRO) K Arvind, prevented tribals from planting mango saplings at a disputed parcel of land in the village on Monday. Arguments between the two groups ensued with the officials saying that the tribals are trying to occupy the land while the residents maintain that they have been cultivating it for many years.

FRO Arvind said it was the first time that tribals are trying to encroach upon that said piece of land belonging to the Forest Department. Of the total 14,900 hectares of forest land in the mandal, only 600 hectares is under dispute, he said, adding that tribals have applied for cultivation rights. Later in the day, police and revenue officials went to the village and spoke to the residents regarding the podu lands issue.

