Telangana: Medak ryots stage stir, seek action against land grabbers

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Demanding action against land grabbers, farmers belonging to Sangya and Kurugabhai thandas (tribal habitations) under Tekmal mandal of Medak district staged a dharna outside the Collectorate on Monday. The protesters also submitted a representation to Additional Collector G Ramesh. Farmers said that they had been cultivating their lands for as much as the last 60 years, but some people are making fake documents in a bid to take over their lands. Despite bringing up the issue with Tekmal tahsildar multiple times, no action was taken to address it, they added. A farmer, Pool Singh, claimed that revenue officials are apathetic to the problems caused by the errors in the records despite several requests. He said the deputy sarpanch was responsible for introducing the errors.Later in the day, Additional Collector Ramesh assured them that an inquiry regarding the issue would be carried out and action will be taken within 15 days.