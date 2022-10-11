Telangana: Rape accused ex-Marredpally CI dismissed from service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Marredpally Circle Inspector K Nageshwar Rao, who is an accused in a case of rape and kidnap, has been dismissed from service, the most serious of all departmental actions. The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand invoked Rule 25 (ii) of TSCS (CC&A), read with Article 311 2 (b) 3 of the Indian Constitution for dismissing Nageshwar Rao against whom the investigation into the charges is continuing. Nageshwar Rao has been charged with rape, kidnap and use of a firearm to intimidate his victim and her husband.

The Vanasthalipuram police registered a case in second week of July before arresting him.He was released on conditional bail by the High Court on September 28 after it was rejected twice by the Rangareddy court.

According to an official press release issued by the City Police Commissioner’s office, “Nageshwar Rao, Inspector of Police, formerly SHO, Maredpally PS, was dismissed from service without an inquiry by a competent authority”.

CP dismissed Nageshwar as he may have intimidated victim, witnesses

The Commissioner of Police stated that the accused took advantage of his authority or position of power which is viewed very seriously as it was not pardonable by the police department. The Commissioner of Police believed that if a departmental inquiry is ordered, Nageshwar Rao may intimidate and influence the victim and witnesses during the regular course of the probe.

He has a criminal bent of mind which has amply been proved and he can go to any extent to threaten or influence or intimidate the victims and witnesses, the press release said. The case against Nageshwar Rao was that on July 6, he made a WhatsApp call to the victim and told her that he would visit her at her house that night since her husband was away. The Inspector knew the victim, as her husband worked for him at his farmhouse. The woman immediately called her husband who was out of the station. After receiving the call, her husband rushed back to Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Nageshwar Rao went to the victim’s house and allegedly raped her after threatening to shoot her with his revolver. He was in her house till midnight. Her husband who arrived at his house saw the Inspector in his house. Furious, he beat the Inspector with a stick. The Inspector again whipped out his revolver and told both the husband and wife that he would shoot them if they did not stop creating trouble.

