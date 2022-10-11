TRS flayed for using map of India sans parts of J&K

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The use of a map of India excluding certain parts of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in the posters and flexies announcing the launch of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has sparked a row with a BJP MP terming it an insult to the Constitution.

Arvind Dharmapuri, Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad, posted a picture of the hoarding put up at Somajiguda in Hyderabad on Twitter. He alleged that the TRS has shown the wrong map of India and termed the move as an insult to the Constitution and integrity of India.

The hoarding with India’s map and a picture of the Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao was put up by some local party leaders. Arvind pointed out that as per Article 1 of the Constitution of India, which defined the territory of India, the entirety of J&K is in India.

The BJP MP alleged that by removing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from the Indian map, CM Rao was supporting Pakistan. He said that the map was being promoted and supported by Pakistan. “Is KCR following the legacy of Nizam who wanted to merge erstwhile Hyderabad State with Pakistan? Is this the motive behind launching the national party,” asked Arvind. Earlier, BJP supporter Sagar Goud posted the picture of hoarding along with his tweet tagging the Hyderabad Police.

HYDERABAD: The use of a map of India excluding certain parts of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in the posters and flexies announcing the launch of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has sparked a row with a BJP MP terming it an insult to the Constitution. Arvind Dharmapuri, Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad, posted a picture of the hoarding put up at Somajiguda in Hyderabad on Twitter. He alleged that the TRS has shown the wrong map of India and termed the move as an insult to the Constitution and integrity of India. The hoarding with India’s map and a picture of the Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao was put up by some local party leaders. Arvind pointed out that as per Article 1 of the Constitution of India, which defined the territory of India, the entirety of J&K is in India. The BJP MP alleged that by removing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from the Indian map, CM Rao was supporting Pakistan. He said that the map was being promoted and supported by Pakistan. “Is KCR following the legacy of Nizam who wanted to merge erstwhile Hyderabad State with Pakistan? Is this the motive behind launching the national party,” asked Arvind. Earlier, BJP supporter Sagar Goud posted the picture of hoarding along with his tweet tagging the Hyderabad Police.