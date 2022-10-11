Home States Telangana

TRS flayed for using map of India sans parts of J&K

Arvind Dharmapuri, Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad, posted a picture of the hoarding put up at Somajiguda in Hyderabad on Twitter.

Published: 11th October 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The use of a map of India excluding certain parts of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in the posters and flexies announcing the launch of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has sparked a row with a BJP MP terming it an insult to the Constitution.

Arvind Dharmapuri, Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad, posted a picture of the hoarding put up at Somajiguda in Hyderabad on Twitter. He alleged that the TRS has shown the wrong map of India and termed the move as an insult to the Constitution and integrity of India.

The hoarding with India’s map and a picture of the Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao was put up by some local party leaders. Arvind pointed out that as per Article 1 of the Constitution of India, which defined the territory of India, the entirety of J&K is in India.

The BJP MP alleged that by removing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from the Indian map, CM Rao was supporting Pakistan. He said that the map was being promoted and supported by Pakistan. “Is KCR following the legacy of Nizam who wanted to merge erstwhile Hyderabad State with Pakistan? Is this the motive behind launching the national party,” asked Arvind. Earlier, BJP supporter Sagar Goud posted the picture of hoarding along with his tweet tagging the Hyderabad Police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp