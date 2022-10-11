Home States Telangana

TS BJP MLA Raja Singh denies insulting Prophet, urges BJP disciplinary panel to revoke suspension

He maintained that whenever he criticised the AIMIM, an impression was created that he was targeting Muslims.

Published: 11th October 2022

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh said the CM is reminded of SC, ST, and BCs only when there is a byelection.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who is currently lodged in Cherlapally Central Jail under PD Act for making blasphemous statements against Prophet Muhammad, denied belittling any religion in the explanation he submitted to his party’s Central Disciplinary Committee.

He maintained that whenever he criticised the AIMIM, an impression was created that he was targeting Muslims. “It’s because the word ‘Muslim’ is part of MIM,” he claimed. In his official letterhead which was attested by the jailor and addressed to Om Pathak, member secretary of BJP’s Central Disciplinary Committee, Raja Singh said, “I have never violated party discipline. I have neither brought disrespect to the party nor have I embarrassed it in the last eight years.”

Explaining the socio-politico situation in his Goshamahal constituency, he said that while Hindus were majority in the country, Muslims were majority in the constituency. He said that false cases were registered against him at the behest of AIMIM for demanding fair deal in welfare and developmental activities for all communities.

Clarifying his controversial video which led to his detention, the Goshamahal legislator said that he had made the video to make people understand how stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui did his show. “I neither belittled any religion nor did I criticise the gods of any religion in my video. I did not use abusive or harsh langue. I didn’t mention the name of any individual in my video. I didn’t deliberately hurt the sentiments of any religion,” Raja Singh explained. Further, the MLA requested the disciplinary committee to consider his reply and revoke his suspension from the party.

