YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila completes 2,500-km yatra

Sharmila achieved this feat in just 175 days covering the length and breadth of the State, and is expected to complete 4,000 km by the end of this year.

Published: 11th October 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following in the footsteps of her father former chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh late, YS  Rajasekhara Reddy, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president YS Sharmila reached 2,500-km mark during her Praja Prasthanam Padayatra at Yellareddy in Kamareddy district on Monday. Sharmila achieved this feat in just 175 days covering the length and breadth of the State, and is expected to complete 4,000 km by the end of this year.

Sharmila has passed through 47 Assembly constituencies and 140 mandals. She has held several programmes that included hunger strike, Maata Muchata, dharna, and public meetings which have garnered huge public presence.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharmila vowed to continue her fight on behalf of the people of Telangana. She said that her party was committed to fight tirelessly for the welfare of the people.  

“It was a marathon exercise and a massive mission that we had embarked on when YSR Telangana Party laid the first step, way back on July 8, 2021, that was the birth anniversary of my father YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Having travelled 2,500 kilometers, I will continue my walkathon as I am committed to bringing the change in the lives of four crore people of Telangana.”  

She added, “Since the first step, we have been relentlessly connecting with the people of Telangana, whose lives have been battered severely by the draconian rule of TRS, and the vested political interests of the national parties.”

