KCR, Kavitha pay rich tributes to Mulayam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with his daughter and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha paid rich tributes to Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday.

Rao, accompanied by Kavitha, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and MP J Santosh Kumar reached Saifai, Mulayam Singh’s native village, from Hyderabad.

After paying tributes to the departed leader, Rao reached Delhi and inspected the proposed office building of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

This was his first visit to Delhi after the TRS general body amended the party’s constitution changing the name of TRS to BRS.

