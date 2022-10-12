Home States Telangana

KCR, Kavitha pay rich tributes to Mulayam

Rao, accompanied by Kavitha, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and MP J Santosh Kumar reached Saifai, Mulayam Singh’s native village, from Hyderabad. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MLC K Kavitha pay tributes to former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav at Saifai in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, along with his daughter and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha paid rich tributes to Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday.

After paying tributes to the departed leader, Rao reached Delhi and inspected the proposed office building of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). 

This was his first visit to Delhi after the TRS general body amended the party’s constitution changing the name of TRS to BRS.

