Munugode election: BJP moves HC after officials receive 25K new voter forms

The petitioner claimed that the ruling party was abusing its position to pressurise officials into accepting potentially bogus voters and passing them off as Munugode residents.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Tuesday urged the Telangana High Court to declare the decision by relevant authorities to accept about 25,000 new voter claims under Forms 6, 7, 8, and 8a in the last two months in Munugode Assembly constituency without verification as illegal and in violation of Articles 14, 21, and Section 23(2) of the Representation of People Act, 1950.

In his petition, BJP State general secretary Gujjula Premendar Reddy claimed that the authorities received only 1,474 claims from Munugode and Chandur mandals in seven months and in the next two months and 10 days, the number of applications increased to 24,781 under only Form-6.The petitioner claimed that the ruling party was abusing its position to pressurise officials into accepting potentially bogus voters and passing them off as Munugode residents.

