Telangana govt committed to protecting twin lakes: KTR

Minister inaugurates Eco Tourism Park at Osmansagar, says STPs will be set up to prevent pollution at two lakes 

Published: 12th October 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao looks at the photos on display after inaugurating the Eco Tourism Park at Osmansagar in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dispelling all doubts over safety of Osmansagar (Gandipet) and Himayatsagar, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the State government will take full responsibility in protecting the twin lakes from pollution.While inaugurating the Eco Tourism Park at Osmansagar on Tuesday, the Minister said that the government will initiate measures to construct enough Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and for laying of sewage diversion lines around the two reservoirs to protect those from pollution. 

In the wake of the government scrapping GO 111 early this year, cancelling the order issued in 1996 that prohibited setting up of industries, residential colonies and hotels in the catchment area of two lakes, several doubts were being raised over the safety of these reservoirs. 

“The intention of the State government is to improve the conditions in order to ensure better living in the city and not to destroy. There are several apprehensions among people that with the lifting of GO 111, the two reservoirs would get polluted. The Telangana government will take full responsibility in protecting Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs as well Kothwalguda Cheruvu from getting polluted. The government will allot the required funds to protect these lakes,” he said.

“The GO 111 was withdrawn following multiple requests by people and elected representatives of that area. Previous governments and other political parties, including the BJP and Congress had also promised to withdraw the GO 111. This government did not go against the wishes of the people,” he added.

He also also said that the encroachments along Balkapur and Firangi Nalas will be removed to check inundation of colonies during the rainy season. He stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is developing the city and the State keeping in mind the population density in the coming decades and to make sure there is no scarcity of drinking water in and around Hyderabad, the water is being drawn from Krishna and Godavari rivers. He said that unlike in the past, Hyderabad and its surrounding areas need not depend on Osmansagar or Himayatsagar for drinking water. 

The Minister also said that the State government will build a 46-km Cycling Track around Gandipet and hold international cycling events in future. A survey has already been taken up for the same by the HMDA, he added. The Minister also said that the Eco Park at Kothwalguda will have India’s largest aquarium, aviary and a board walk facility. The bird aviary that will come up inside the park and the board walk around the water body will also be the biggest in the country.

