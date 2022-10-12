TRS will withdraw from byelection if Rs 18,000 crore for development of Munugode

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said his party candidate would withdraw from the Munugode Assembly byelection contest if the Central government allocated Rs 18,000 crore for development of Munugode, instead of awarding a contract to BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy.

Alleging collusion between the Congress and the BJP in the Munugode byelection, the minister said as part of their deal MP and Congress star cam-paigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy went on a foreign trip.

He reiterated his allegation that Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy resigned as an MLA and decided to contest on BJP ticket only to bag Rs 18,000 crore contract. Addressing the TRSV activists at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, Rama Rao said that if the Central government allocated Rs 18,000 crore for the development of Munugode, then the TRS candidate would not contest in the election.

He dared Rajagopal Reddy to seek a probe into the contract by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi paved the way for the bypoll thinking that voters could be bought over. “Awarding a contract to a leader will not help the development of Munugode,” he asserted.

“The TRS has a strength of 105 MLAs in the Assembly. It will not have any impact on TRS if it loses one or two Assembly seats,” he said. The TRS government solved the fluorosis problem in Nalgonda district, Rama Rao said added that the maximum number of beneficiaries of Rythu Bandhu were from the Munugode Assembly segment.

Not scared of ED

Rama Rao said that the TRS leaders were not scared of Modi and ED. “We are ready to die for the sake of Telangana. We are not afraid of ED. If Gujarat leaders can come to Telangana and do politics, why can’t KCR go to other States and expand the party? What’s wrong with launching Bharatha Rashtra Samithi?” he asked. The launch of BRS would not change the agenda of TRS, he asserted.

Not pre-finals

Rama Rao said that the Munugode Assembly bypoll should not be considered “pre-finals” for the next Assembly elections. “Munugode bypoll is just a unit test,” he said and called upon the TRSV leaders to campaign with focus on the ‘illegal contract’ of Rajagopal Reddy.

Rs 66 cr insurance premium

The TRS paid Rs 66 crore insurance premium to United India Insurance Company to provide insurance coverage to TRS members. This is the seventh consecutive year that the TRS provided insurance coverage to party members. Rama Rao handed the premium amount to the insurance company on Tuesday. So far, kin of around 4,000 TRS members got the insurance amount. TRS is providing Rs 2 lakh accidental insurance coverage to each party member.

