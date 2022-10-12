Home States Telangana

Venkat Reddy spews fire on KTR over ‘covert Reddys’ Jibe

Venkat Reddy has been maintaining a low profile as it would be embarrassing for him to campaign against his own brother who is now in BJP but KTR’s criticism hit a nerve.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday came down heavily on IT Minister KT Rama Rao for calling him and his brother and BJP nominee for Munugode seat Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy as “covert Reddys”.Venkat Reddy has been maintaining a low profile as it would be embarrassing for him to campaign against his own brother who is now in BJP but KTR’s criticism evoked a sharp reaction from him.

In a statement, Venkat Reddy said he can prove who is a covert agent for whom. “Every day the investigation agencies like Enforcement Directorate and CBI are conducting raids but they have not touched you. Isn’t it proof enough that you are BJP’s covert,” he asked

Warning Rama Rao to choose his words carefully, Venkat Reddy said, “I was in separate Telangana movement. Where were you when the movement was in full swing? Do you know what separate Telangana movement is? Be careful about the words that you use against me,” he said.

Venkat Reddy advised Rama Rao to ask around how he (Venkat Reddy) had faced rubber bullets during Sagara Haram protest as lakhs of agitators were following me. “Ask the national media which has been reporting Delhi liqour scam and they would tell you who are whose coverts and how you had amassed wealth,” he said.

