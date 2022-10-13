Hyderabad cybercrime cops bust Rs 903-crore money laundering scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Investigating a cheating complaint, Hyderabad cybercrime police have unearthed a major money laundering scam that is worth at least Rs 903 crore with the arrest of 10 people, including a Chinese and a Taiwanese national.

Giving details to the media, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said, “A Tarnaka resident who was lured into investing small amounts on the promise of double the profits, was cheated to the tune of Rs 1.6 lakh. The victim approached cybercrime sleuths who opened an investigation.”

Anand said that the investigators were stunned by the sheer volume of money involved, and said that this may just be the tip of the proverbial iceberg. “The scam involves foreign nationals and money laundering in the name of AMCs (Authorised Money Changers),” he said.

Explaining the modus operandi of the scamsters, Cybercrime ADCP KVM Prasad said, “The money from their victims is invested by way of an app like LOXAM. The amounts are transferred to virtual accounts which are out of the ambit of banking systems. The money is again sent to regular bank accounts and then exchanged through two AMCs -- Ranjan Money Corp and KDS Fortex Pvt Ltd. These AMCs convert rupees into dollars which are received by Sunny and Sahil who work along with two others fraudsters from Hyderabad in Dubai.”

Investigators found Ranjan Money Corp and KDS Fortex had received a total of Rs 441 crore in a span of seven months and Rs 462 crore in 38 days respectively. The police have managed to freeze Rs 1.91 crore in various bank accounts and are investigating the precise role of the arrested Chinese and Taiwanese nationals.

The first arrest in the case was that of Virender Singh from Mumbai, who told the police that in July 2021, he was asked by ‘Jack’ to open a bank account in the name of Xindai Technologies Pvt Ltd for the sake of commission. The second arrest was of Sanjay Kumar from Delhi who opened 15 bank accounts which were administered by Chu Chun-Yun. He received Rs 1.2 lakh as commission for each account, the police chief said.

Gajarao Bhupal, CCS Joint Commissioner, said, “Those arrested in the case are Sahil Bajaj and Sunny while Virender operates from Mumbai and Sanjay from Delhi along with Navneeth. Syed Sultan and Mirza Nadeem Baig from Hyderabad were administered by Parvez from Dubai. In all, they opened 38 bank accounts.”

Meanwhile, the police are yet to identify the small investors who are victims of the fraudsters.A senior police officer said that considering the crime, central agencies like the ED and DRI are likely to take over the case.

