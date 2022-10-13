Telangana: Gemini to invest Rs 400 crore on refinery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd, a joint venture of Golden Agri International (GAR) Singapore and maker of edible oils under Freedom brand will be setting up an edible oil refinery near Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 400 Cr.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that Telangana has already set in motion four revolutions: green revolution, blue revolution, pink revolution, white revolution. The State has set itself an ambitious goal of cultivating oil palm in 20 lakh acres thereby embarking on a yellow revolution,” the Minister tweeted.

Rama Rao opined that the new investment of Gemini Edibles will play an important role in increasing edible oil output from Telangana and will also help local oilseed farmers. Gemini Edibles MD Pradeep Chowdhry highlighted that the proposed unit is the beginning of the yellow revolution in Telangana, which will see many such units coming up in the near future. The unit will not only provide employment to more than 1,000 locals but will also support the many oilseed farmers in the State.

