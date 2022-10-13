Telangana HC allows MBBS docs’ plea for in-service PG quota

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allowing two writ petitions filed by four MBBS physicians from different government institutions seeking in-service quota eligibility for PG Medical seats, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences and the authorities concerned to verify if the petitioners have the required tribal and rural service and thereafter permit the petitioners to choose web options under in-service quota within a period of one week.

The Telangana Advocate General (AG) passed on written instructions from the State Government stating that Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) Insurance Medical Services Department has doctors working in government hospitals and institutions located in the tribal and rural areas and that they will be eligible for in-service quota under G.O.Ms. No. 155 dated November 18, 2021 provided they have the requisite service of two years in tribal areas and three years in rural areas. The division bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao granted the two writ petitions based on the written directions.

