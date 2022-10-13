Telangana IT Minister KTR writes to Modi, objects to imposition of Hindi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly opposing the move to make Hindi the medium of instruction in all technical and non-technical educational institutions, including central universities.

The Committee of Parliament on Official Language, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has recommended that Hindi be made the medium of instruction in the technical and non-technical educational institutes.

Describing the recommendation as ‘unconstitutional’, Rama Rao asked Modi to shelve it. In his letter, Rama Rao detailed “the far-reaching disastrous impact of the unconstitutional recommendation on the future of current and future generations, the division it could draw between various parts of India, and other crucial aspects”.

Drawing the PM’s attention to how indirect imposition of Hindi is ‘ruining lives of crores of youngsters’, the Minister said that students who pursue education in regional languages are losing out on Central government job opportunities as questions in qualifying tests for these jobs are in Hindi and English.

There are around 20 central recruitment agencies that hold the exams in Hindi and English. UPSC conducts 16 recruitment exams for national-level posts in these two languages.

