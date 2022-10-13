Home States Telangana

Telangana IT Minister KTR writes to Modi, objects to imposition of Hindi

There are around 20 central recruitment agencies that hold the exams in Hindi and English. UPSC conducts 16 recruitment exams for national-level posts in these two languages. 

Published: 13th October 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly opposing the move to make Hindi the medium of instruction in all technical and non-technical educational institutions, including central universities. 

The Committee of Parliament on Official Language, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has recommended that Hindi be made the medium of instruction in the technical and non-technical educational institutes.

Describing the recommendation as ‘unconstitutional’, Rama Rao asked Modi to shelve it. In his letter, Rama Rao detailed “the far-reaching disastrous impact of the unconstitutional recommendation on the future of current and future generations, the division it could draw between various parts of India, and other crucial aspects”. 

Drawing the PM’s attention to how indirect imposition of Hindi is ‘ruining lives of crores of youngsters’, the Minister said that students who pursue education in regional languages are losing out on Central government job opportunities as questions in qualifying tests for these jobs are in Hindi and English.  

There are around 20 central recruitment agencies that hold the exams in Hindi and English. UPSC conducts 16 recruitment exams for national-level posts in these two languages. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp