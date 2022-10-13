Home States Telangana

TPCC chief to persuade Rahul to adopt Munugode

Revanth said that in order for Congress to adopt the constituency, it should win in the election first.

Published: 13th October 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that he would persuade Rahul Gandhi to visit Munugode Assembly constituency and adopt it after the party wins the next general elections. He was speaking at the election campaign for his party candidate in Nampally mandal of Munugode Assembly constituency.

Revanth said that in order for Congress to adopt the constituency, it should win in the election first. He also said that he would ensure releasing Rs 5,000 crore to the Dindi project after the Congress captures power in the state.

Changing the strategy in attacking BJP contestant Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Revanth tried to invoke the sentiment of local and non-local while asking the voters why they should vote for a person who doesn’t have a vote in the constituency.

“Rajgopal Reddy neither has a home in the constituency nor has a say in the Assembly,” Revanth said urging the voters to give “one chance” to his party’s candidate to serve them. He said that party nominee Palvai Sravanthi will develop the constituency selflessly.

Taking a jibe at TRS and BJP, Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya said that the issues of the people will not be solved either under the TRS or the BJP regime. The ruling parties at the State and Centre are spending money like water in the poll-bound constituency after doing nothing to repair the badly battered roads, she said.

Earlier in the day, addressing Youth Congress representatives in Munugode, Revanth appealed to take the responsibility of ensuring that no elected representative would become turncoats ahead of the important election.

Cong complains to ECI over attack on party office

Accusing BJP of setting their party office on fire at Chandur in the Munugode Assembly constituency, the Congress on Wednesday complained to the Election Commission of India, demanding action against the police for their failure in anticipating the trouble and providing security to their party leaders and offices. TPCC senior vice president G Niranjan, and spokesperson M Ramachandra Reddy informed the ECI that their party’s campaign material, files and flags were burnt. They opined that the act was aimed at demoralising their party workers. “Though the situation that prevailed in the constituency pointed to possible trouble, the police of Nalgonda district could not anticipate it an take preventive measures to protect our party office and property. The Nalgonda police utterly failed to take necessary action against the culprits,” they alleged.

