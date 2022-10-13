Telangana: Village revenue assistants call off strike after Chief Secretary’ assurance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Village revenue assistants (VRAs) called off their strike and decided to join duties from Thursday, after holding talks with chief secretary Somesh Kumar here on Wednesday. The Chief Secretary informed the VRA association members that the government would consider their demands sympathetically. He assured that all the issues raised by the members would be considered after lifting of the model code of conduct. The VRAs association made representation regarding various issues like pay scale, promotion opportunities and service conditions. The chief secretary listened to their demands sympathetically and requested them to join duty immediately. TRESA president Ravinder Reddy, CITU State general secretary Paladagu Bhaskar, CITU State secretary Venkatesh, VRA JAC secretary general Dadey Miyan, convenor D Sayanna, co-convenors Vanguru Ramulu, Y Venkatesh Yadav, SK Mohd Rafi, N Govind, K Sirisha Reddy, Y Sunitha, K Madhav Naidu, L Narasimha Rao and Sagar were part of the VRAs delegation.