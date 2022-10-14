Home States Telangana

CBI gets Abhishek Rao’s custody for 2 more days

The CBI also informed the court that it had issued notices to his co-accused Arun Ramchandra Pillai to appear before it.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is investigating the Delhi Liquor Policy scam has sought and obtained from a Delhi court two more days of custody of Abhishek Rao Boinpally on Thursday.

After three days of questioning him, CBI felt they had to interrogate him further to obtain iron-clad evidence of his involvement and others and filed the application in the court. The CBI argued in the court that they were seeking more time as Abhishek Rao was not responding to the CBI officers’ questioning.

The CBI also informed the court that it had issued notices to his co-accused Arun Ramchandra Pillai to appear before it. The CBI sleuths suspect that financial transactions took place between both partners in connection with the liquor scam. It informed the court it intended to interrogate Abhishek Rao once again in the presence of Arun Ramachandra Pillai with documentary proof.

Abhishek’s counsel argued that his client had revealed everything to the CBI and requested the court not to extend the custody of Abhishek Rao. After hearing both sides, the court allowed the CBI to have two more days of custody of Abhishek Rao.

Probe team trying to connect dots 

The investigating agency is trying to connect dots as to whether the money collected went to Delhi from Hyderabad through hawala route. The CBI sources said that one of Telugu media MDs also would be questioned along with Abhishek Rao who is also a director in one of the companies 

