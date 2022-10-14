Home States Telangana

Chargesheet filed against former Hyderabad Inspector Nageswara Rao accused of rape

Vanashalipuram police registered a case against him in July and ACP Purushottam Reddy has been made in charge of investigation of the case.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police have pressed rape charges against former Inspector of Police K Nageshwar Rao who has since been dismissed from service, in the charge sheet filed in the VII Additional Metropolitan magistrate court, Rangareddy.The police also charged him with kidnap and threatening the victim and her husband with a firearm in their 600-page chargesheet.

Vanashalipuram police registered a case against him in July and ACP Purushottam Reddy has been made in charge of investigation of the case. The ACP apprehended Nageshwar Rao on July 10 while he was heading home in Green Hills and was produced in the court. In the remand report filed in the court earlier, the police said the accused had confessed his crime. After going through all the articles of evidence like the CCTV footage and cell phone tower location the Investigation Officer filed the chargesheet in the court. 

