Home States Telangana

Every day is an egg day, say National Egg Coordination Committee experts

The NECC is an association of poultry farmers which has over 25,000 members across the country, increases awareness on egg consumption.

Published: 14th October 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image of eggs used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AP)

Image of eggs used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Should we eat egg yolk or egg white? Should we eat eggs daily? Answers to these most discussed questions after ‘egg first or hen?’ has finally been revealed. Cracking the myths around eggs, the experts of the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) say that eating both yolk and white has its own benefits and eating one without the other will miss out some ingredients necessary to absorb the vitamins and proteins provided by the other. For example, egg is a rich source of Vitamin D which contributes to calcium absorption.

World Egg Day is celebrated on October 14 each year. India ranks third in egg production which was estimated to be around 114 billion in 2019-20. The NECC is an association of poultry farmers which has over 25,000 members across the country, increases awareness on egg consumption. Being the world’s largest association of poultry farmers, it plays a significant role in the betterment of the egg industry in India.

“Around 50 per cent of the total protein in an egg is present in egg white and the remaining is in egg yolk. So, when yolk is discarded, the valuable protein and other nutrients go with it,” said Sheela Krishnaswamy, a nutrition. The National Nutrition of India recommends an average of one egg per person per day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Egg Coordination Committee World Egg Day
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp