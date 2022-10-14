Every day is an egg day, say National Egg Coordination Committee experts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Should we eat egg yolk or egg white? Should we eat eggs daily? Answers to these most discussed questions after ‘egg first or hen?’ has finally been revealed. Cracking the myths around eggs, the experts of the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) say that eating both yolk and white has its own benefits and eating one without the other will miss out some ingredients necessary to absorb the vitamins and proteins provided by the other. For example, egg is a rich source of Vitamin D which contributes to calcium absorption.

World Egg Day is celebrated on October 14 each year. India ranks third in egg production which was estimated to be around 114 billion in 2019-20. The NECC is an association of poultry farmers which has over 25,000 members across the country, increases awareness on egg consumption. Being the world’s largest association of poultry farmers, it plays a significant role in the betterment of the egg industry in India.

“Around 50 per cent of the total protein in an egg is present in egg white and the remaining is in egg yolk. So, when yolk is discarded, the valuable protein and other nutrients go with it,” said Sheela Krishnaswamy, a nutrition. The National Nutrition of India recommends an average of one egg per person per day.

