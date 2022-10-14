Home States Telangana

Geospatial tech can be used for betterment of tribals: TS Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

The Governor was speaking at the valedictory function of UN World Geospatial Information Congress organised at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

Published: 14th October 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Highlighting the importance of deploying geospatial technology to reach out to patients as well as general public even in remote areas, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said that the same tech can also be applied for betterment of tribals.The Governor was speaking at the valedictory function of UN World Geospatial Information Congress organised at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

“As a doctor, I am really delighted that this geospatial technology is useful in reaching out to people and patients to ensure complete vaccination, particularly in pandemic situations where no one is safe until everybody is vaccinated. This technology helps in reaching out to the very last person,” she said. 

“Geospatial technology can also be applied in the tribal areas for betterment of tribals and their welfare. It was difficult to reach out to people and analyse their health conditions but now with the help of this technology, a large amount of research work is also being carried out,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Kishan Reddy explained how the UN Congress is a wonderful platform for exchange of ideas. “These kind of conferences allow stakeholders to discuss the applications of geospatial technologies as a force of good,” he said.Later, the Governor handed over the certificates of merit to students who participated in the congress.

