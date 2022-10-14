‘Honour’ killing suspected as teen goes missing in Hyderabad

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: In what appears to be an ‘honour’ killing, a 18-year-old youth is suspected to have been murdered for being in love with a girl from a different caste, in Hyderabad. Police suspect that S Sivakumar who hailed from Koderu village in Nagarkurnool district may have been murdered and his body thrown into an outlet near the Lower Tank Bund.

The IDA Bollaram police who registered a missing case on October 9 on a complaint filed by his relatives, later transferred it to Patancheru police on Wednesday since the victim lived in that area.The police sources said the parents of the girl had forced her to invite Sivakumar to come to Maitrivanam in Ameerpet on the pretext of discussing their wedding.

It is learnt that after Sivakumar went to Maitrivanam on October 7, he was taken to a goushala near Lower Tank Bund. From there, the 18-year-old was taken to a burial ground where he was reportedly throttled to death. Police suspect that the girl’s family members threw Sivakumar’s body into a nearby water channel which flows into the Hussainsagar. The boy’s family approached the police when he went missing for two days.

Police have detained the girl’s father Anand and her uncle Balapir suspecting their involvement in the murder. It is learnt that the police and NDRF teams have reached the spot and are searching for the body.

According to Patancheru CI N Venugopal Reddy, Sivakumar, who belonged to the Mudiraj community, fell in love with his 16-year-old neighbour while he was in his Intermediate in Koderu village, Nagarkurnool district.

The girl’s father, Anand found out about the couple’s blossoming romance when he chanced upon their cellphone messages. Anand warned his daughter to stay away from Sivakumar since the youth belonged to a different caste. After some time, both Sivakumar and the girl’s families migrated to Patancheru and were employed in private industries there.

