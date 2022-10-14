Karnataka High Court HC order on hijab ‘bad in law’: Owaisi 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the earlier judgement of the Karnataka High Court upholding the ban on hijab in educational institutions as “bad in law, bad in terms of its content,” where the Holy Quran was misinterpreted, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday welcomed the views of Supreme Court judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia on the issue.

Addressing the media soon after the split verdict was delivered by the two-judge bench in the Supreme Court, he said that Justice Dhulia, in the first part of his judgement, has observed that the entire concept of Essential Religious Practices was not essential to the dispute, and that the High Court had taken the wrong path.

