Munugode byelection: Congress candidate Sravanthi focuses on Palvai to woo voters 

Congress candidate had hit the campaign trail the day Rajagopal Reddy resigned as MLA, and has now intensified electioneering.

Published: 14th October 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress candidate for Munugode Assembly constituency Palvai Sravanthi campaigns in Samstan Narayanapuram mandal on Thursday

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Notwithstanding the attempts by the BJP and TRS to portray her as the underdog, Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi appears to be enthused by the good response accorded to her by the people of Munugode constituency, when she hit the campaign trail in earnest. 

In fact, the daughter of the late Palvai Govardhan Reddy has been going door-to-door in the constituency right from the day Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Assembly. Sravanthi had been quite persistent with her campaigning, hoping to get the Congress ticket in the event of a bypoll. 

On Thursday, Sravanthi campaigned in seven villages of Samsthan Narayanapuram mandal where she addressed several meetings.TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior Congress leaders also addressed various public meetings across the constituency. In one voice, the Congress leaders asked voters to defeat the BJP and the TRS and back their party in the byelection, thus saving democracy.

‘Democracy under threat’ 

Sravanthi too accused the TRS government of murdering democracy in the State and alleged that the BJP was doing the same across the country.She lauded the Congress that fought for the country’s Independence and made many sacrifices for the people. She said that after Independence, the Congress rebuilt the country and the credit for bringing it back to the path of development went only to the Congress.

“The Congress gave Telangana. However, after the formation of Telangana, the State has gone into the hands of KCR and his family,” the Congress candidate said. She alleged that the BJP and TRS are trying to demoralise Congress leaders by foisting false cases.

“The BJP is the reason that a byelection is being held in Munugode. Rajgopal Reddy got contracts worth crores and he ignored promises that he had made at the time of electioneering,” Sravanthi alleged. 

Sravanthi to file papers today

The Congress candidate will be filing her nomination papers with the returning officer at Chandur MRO office, on October 14, at 1 pm. A massive rally in being planned from Sravanthi’s native village Bagarugadda to the Chandur MRO office on the occasion. 

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy appealed to Congress cadres, supporters and the people of Munugode constituency to turn up in large numbers to support the candidature of Sravanthi.

Meanwhile, members of the ‘Telangana Praja Sanghala Ikya Vedika’ have offered their support to Sravanthi in the byelection. They met senior Congress leader Dr Mallu Ravi at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, and conveyed their decision to him.

