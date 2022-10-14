NEET-2022: Disabled aspirant allowed counselling

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court on Thursday instructed the National Medical Commission, Medical Counselling Committee, National Testing Agency, and other respondents to allow a person with physical disability to register for and participate in the NEET-2022 counselling.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, heard the petition by Omer Saleem Ahmed challenging the denial of statutory rights guaranteed by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. In his petition, Ahmed said that he was being prevented from pursuing MBBS course and participating in counselling for college allotment pursuant to the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) (NEET).

Counsel for the petitioner said that Ahmed has a congenital malformation in his left upper limb / left forearm and was issued a Permanent Disability Certificate on May 7, 2022. Counsel said that the petitioner’s right hand is fully functional and has sufficient strength to successfully accomplish all tasks required in an MBBS course with the requisite help and accommodation from the relevant medical college.

