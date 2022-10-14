Rahul to give poll-bound Munugode a miss during yatra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi will be entering Telangana by crossing the Krishna bridge in Narayanpet district on October 23, from where he will be entering Maktal constituency as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in the State.

He said that Rahul would be covering 375 km in the State, passing through 16 Assembly constituencies and eight Lok Sabha segments before reaching his last destination in the State — Maddur mandal in Jukkal constituency of Nizamabad district — from where he will enter Maharashtra.

Rahul will be arriving in Hyderabad on October 31, which coincides with former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary. On that day, Rahul would start the padayatra from Charminar and go to Indira Gandhi’s statue at PVNR Marg, where a public meeting is scheduled to be held.

It appears that Rahul will not be passing through Munugode which is going for a bypoll on November 3. On Wednesday, Revanth said that he would persuade the AICC leader to adopt Munugode when the latter came to Telangana during his yatra.

AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore directed party leaders to campaign extensively in the villages regarding the padayatra by putting up wall paintings and posters at strategic points. Party leaders have been told to mobilise people and make arrangements for a 2-km-long portion of the padayatra, he said. Rahul’s padayatra is tentatively scheduled to enter Maharashtra from Nanded district on November 7, from where he will be covering 383 km in the State.

AICC general secretary (organising) KC Venugopal on Thursday asked the State Congress leaders to prove that the regional unit of the party was united and make the Bharat Jodo Yatra a grand success. Addressing the party’s key leaders while reviewing the finalised schedule for Rahul’s padayatra in the State on Thursday, Venugopal reiterated that this padayatra was not only historic for the Congress but for the entire country.

The country hasn’t seen such bad times and no other leader has dared to embark on a padayatra at such a large scale, he added. “Rahul Gandhi has been waking up at 4 am every morning and covering 25 km every day. Though BJP and RSS leaders have been downplaying, ridiculing and demoralising him, people of the country are seeing dynamism in him. Such people are now getting scared because of the response that the padayatra has received,” he observed.

Venugopal directed party leaders to form committees for cultural activities and for arranging interactions with farmers, Asha workers and others on local issues. Discussions about the padayatra should dominate the conversation in rural areas, he added.

