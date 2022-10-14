ST quota: Telangana HC refuses to stay Group-I Prelims

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Thursday refused to stay the Group-I preliminary exam scheduled to be held on October 16, 2022, on the grounds that the State government, despite issuing a GO increasing reservations for STs from 6 per cent to 10 per cent in educational institutions and government services, was not implementing it in the upcoming Group-I exam.

However, the Court, hearing writ petitions filed by G Swapna and four other ST candidates, asked the Chief Secretary to consider and decide on the representation of Group-1 candidates prior to the announcement of the results.Making it clear that the Group-1 examination results will be subject to the outcome of the writ petitions, the court issued notices to all respondents seeking their response.

The petitioners had moved court expressing dissatisfaction with the State government’s failure to grant 10 per cent reservation to STs notwithstanding the issuing of GO 33. B Rachana, counsel for the petitioners, said that the TSPSC has announced 503 openings for Group-I examinations. If the ST reservation was taken at 6 per cent, only 31 ST applicants would benefit, and this number would go up to 50 candidates if the 10 per cent quota was implemented, she told the court.

Counsel pleaded with the judge to order the Chief Secretary to at least consider the representation of five applicants prior to the announcement of preliminary exam results.Following this, the judge questioned Special Government Pleader A Sanjeev Kumar regarding the government’s purpose in issuing GO 33, which is not enforceable. Sanjeev Kumar informed the court that the notification for the examination was issued in April, 2022 and GO 33 was issued in September, 2022, indicating that ST aspirants are eligible for only 6 per cent reservation. Nearly five lakh aspirants are set to take the exam of which nearly 2.5 lakh downloaded their hall tickets as of Wednesday night.

After hearing the arguments, the judge said: “If any decision is given at this stage, it would affect the fate of five lakh applicants... to the extent of examination, let it be done since, at this point in time, this court cannot halt the examination.”

HYDERABAD: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Thursday refused to stay the Group-I preliminary exam scheduled to be held on October 16, 2022, on the grounds that the State government, despite issuing a GO increasing reservations for STs from 6 per cent to 10 per cent in educational institutions and government services, was not implementing it in the upcoming Group-I exam. However, the Court, hearing writ petitions filed by G Swapna and four other ST candidates, asked the Chief Secretary to consider and decide on the representation of Group-1 candidates prior to the announcement of the results.Making it clear that the Group-1 examination results will be subject to the outcome of the writ petitions, the court issued notices to all respondents seeking their response. The petitioners had moved court expressing dissatisfaction with the State government’s failure to grant 10 per cent reservation to STs notwithstanding the issuing of GO 33. B Rachana, counsel for the petitioners, said that the TSPSC has announced 503 openings for Group-I examinations. If the ST reservation was taken at 6 per cent, only 31 ST applicants would benefit, and this number would go up to 50 candidates if the 10 per cent quota was implemented, she told the court. Counsel pleaded with the judge to order the Chief Secretary to at least consider the representation of five applicants prior to the announcement of preliminary exam results.Following this, the judge questioned Special Government Pleader A Sanjeev Kumar regarding the government’s purpose in issuing GO 33, which is not enforceable. Sanjeev Kumar informed the court that the notification for the examination was issued in April, 2022 and GO 33 was issued in September, 2022, indicating that ST aspirants are eligible for only 6 per cent reservation. Nearly five lakh aspirants are set to take the exam of which nearly 2.5 lakh downloaded their hall tickets as of Wednesday night. After hearing the arguments, the judge said: “If any decision is given at this stage, it would affect the fate of five lakh applicants... to the extent of examination, let it be done since, at this point in time, this court cannot halt the examination.”