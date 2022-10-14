Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court dismisses PILs, writs on Covid-19

The most recent status report provided by the State government on efforts made to reduce Covid-19 in the state was taken into consideration.

Published: 14th October 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 05:06 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In light of the substantial decline in Covid-19 cases, a bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy disposed of a clutch of PILs and writ petitions filed by various advocates, NGOs, and others.

These PILs and writs were submitted during the Covid-19 outbreak in the State in March 2020 and were heard by the court of the Chief Justice.During a hearing on Thursday, Justice Bhuyan dismissed the petitions, stating that the incidence of Covid-19 in the State has become insignificant. However, the bench directed the State government to follow the SOPs and guidelines set by the Union Health Ministry.

The most recent status report provided by the State government on efforts made to reduce Covid-19 in the state was taken into consideration. Furthermore, the Court praised and commended senior and other counsels who appeared in the petitions and aided the court in making numerous directions to the Government for execution.The court also directed the State government to release the money owed to the kin of all those who died of Covid-19. 
 

