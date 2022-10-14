Telangana High Court directs Election Commission to submit Munugode voters list from 2019

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to file a detailed statement with the Munugode voters list from 2019, the year elections were last held in the constituency.

A High Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, also instructed the ECI to submit information of all new voters who registered in Munugode in the last two months -- August and September, by way of Form-6 submitted to the district election officer / district Collector and postponed the issue to Friday.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by BJP State general secretary Gujjala Venkata Krishna Reddy, urging the court to direct the State Election Commission not to release the updated voters list for the Munugode byelection.

B Rachana, counsel appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that the information sought under RTI from the district election officer, Nalgonda reveals that only 1,400 applications were filed from January 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022 in all categories.

However, during the all-party conference with the DEO, it was revealed that 24,781 new applications under Form-6 were received, counsel said.

Avinash Desai, Standing Counsel for the ECI, informed the court that of the 24,781 new applications submitted under Form-6, about 7,000 were rejected and 12,000 accepted. He said that the petitioner’s request to freeze the voters list until August, 2022 was contrary to the legislative restrictions enshrined in the Representation of the Peoples Act.

Desai argued that the writ petition was not maintainable since the process of adding, deleting, and correcting voter lists was a continuous process and would continue till the last day of nomination.

Following this, the court instructed the Secretary, ECI, the SEC, Chief Secretary, GAD Secretary, district election officer / Nalgonda district Collector to respond and adjourned the hearing to Friday.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to file a detailed statement with the Munugode voters list from 2019, the year elections were last held in the constituency. A High Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, also instructed the ECI to submit information of all new voters who registered in Munugode in the last two months -- August and September, by way of Form-6 submitted to the district election officer / district Collector and postponed the issue to Friday. The bench was hearing a petition filed by BJP State general secretary Gujjala Venkata Krishna Reddy, urging the court to direct the State Election Commission not to release the updated voters list for the Munugode byelection. B Rachana, counsel appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that the information sought under RTI from the district election officer, Nalgonda reveals that only 1,400 applications were filed from January 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022 in all categories. However, during the all-party conference with the DEO, it was revealed that 24,781 new applications under Form-6 were received, counsel said. Avinash Desai, Standing Counsel for the ECI, informed the court that of the 24,781 new applications submitted under Form-6, about 7,000 were rejected and 12,000 accepted. He said that the petitioner’s request to freeze the voters list until August, 2022 was contrary to the legislative restrictions enshrined in the Representation of the Peoples Act. Desai argued that the writ petition was not maintainable since the process of adding, deleting, and correcting voter lists was a continuous process and would continue till the last day of nomination. Following this, the court instructed the Secretary, ECI, the SEC, Chief Secretary, GAD Secretary, district election officer / Nalgonda district Collector to respond and adjourned the hearing to Friday.