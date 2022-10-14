Home States Telangana

Telangana: Principal makes students stand in sun for six hours

The parents of the students alleged that the school authorities acted inhumanly towards the students.

Published: 14th October 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As many as 60 students of SC Gurukula School in Penuballi mandal of Khammam district were allegedly made to stand in scorching heat for six hours for coming late to school on Thursday. The parents of the students alleged that the school authorities acted inhumanly towards the students.

They said the school was shut for the Dasara holidays, and all the students returned to their homes. “As many as 640 students studying at the school in Adavimallela village had gone to their homes for Dasara holidays. Most of the students returned on Wednesday. However, 60 students who reached the school on Thursday were not allowed to enter the premises and were made to wait in hot weather for at least six hours,” said one of the parents.

Subsequently, when the parents of these students came to know that they were not allowed to enter the school, they reached the school and agitated,  condemning the school staff. Later, the school principal allowed students only after taking letters of undertaking from them.

School principal VV Rajyalaxmi said, “As per norms, those students who come late to school are not allowed to enter the premises.” She added that she had told the students to wait in the waiting area and not outside.

