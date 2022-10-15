Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad bagged the coveted ‘World Green City Award 2022’ instituted by the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) at a ceremony held in Jeju, South Korea on Friday. Hyderabad also won the ‘Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth’ category award, which acknowledged the greening of the Outer Ring Road.

In the category ‘Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth’, the greening of the Outer Ring Road was submitted as Hyderabad’s entry. The category focuses on creating systems and solutions that allow all residents to overcome economic distress and thrive and the ORR greenery called as ‘Green Garland to the State’ was adjudged the best in this category.MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao has been emphasising on improving greenery along the ORR.

