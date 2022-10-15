Indian accused in Rs 903-crore money laundering case spoke fluent Mandarin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sanjay Yadav, one of the accused in the Rs 903 crore money laundering case who was arrested in Mumbai is fluent in Mandarin and had communicated with the Taiwan national in this language. According to police, Sanjay Yadav was working on commission basis and was providing bank details to the Taiwan national who further sent it to the Chinese national operating from China.

“Sanjay Yadav speaks Mandarin fluently as he had lived in China for two years. He was communicating with Chu Chun Yan from Taiwan. During his stay in China he worked and earned some money. He returned to India and started as a tourist guide in Mumbai,” a source said.

He was spotted by Chu Chun Yan who lured him into creating shell companies and bank accounts for which he was paid Rs 1,20,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. He was in contact with Chu Chun Yan through WeChat, a mobile phone app. Using the app, Sanjay typed in fluent Mandarin and also sent voice messages in Mandarin, the source said.

Lec, a Chinese national, who was also among those arrested by the city police, ironically failed to communicate with Sanjay Yadav though he speaks only Mandarin. However, police cracked the case that involved crores through diligent investigation.

They looped in an interpreter to converse with Lec who revealed about his communication with two Chinese nationals who were collecting the bank details and sending the money from investors to Dubai.

