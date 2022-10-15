Issue notice to Akbaruddin Owaisi in Hate speech case: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday ordered the issue of personal notice to AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi after advocate Karuna Sagar, BJP legal cell, challenged the acquittal order in the hate speech case against the lawmaker issued by the Special Sessions Court for the trial of cases against MPs and MLAs. The hearing on the case was adjourned until December 30, 2022.

A special court in Hyderabad cleared Akbaruddin Owaisi on two charges of using hate speech, on April 13, 2022. Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin was accused of making hateful remarks while speaking at Nizamabad on December 8, 2012 and in Nirmal on December 22, 2012 according to the cases that were filed against the AIMIM leader.

Mangalhat SHO Plea adjourned to November 11. On the request of Attorney General BS Prasad, the Telangana High Court adjourned the hearing in another plea brought by the SHO of the Mangalhat police station against the rejection of the remand dairy against T Raja Singh, MLA, till November 11, 2022.

After Raja Singh made statements disparaging Islam and the Prophet Mohammed, the police have filed a criminal revision appeal in the High Court to overturn the ruling from the 14th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court.

