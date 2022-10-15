Home States Telangana

Issue notice to Akbaruddin Owaisi in Hate speech case: Telangana HC

A special court in Hyderabad cleared Akbaruddin Owaisi on two charges of using hate speech, on April 13, 2022.

Published: 15th October 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday ordered the issue of personal notice to AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi after advocate Karuna Sagar, BJP legal cell, challenged the acquittal order in the hate speech case against the lawmaker issued by the Special Sessions Court for the trial of cases against MPs and MLAs. The hearing on the case was adjourned until December 30, 2022.

A special court in Hyderabad cleared Akbaruddin Owaisi on two charges of using hate speech, on April 13, 2022. Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin was accused of making hateful remarks while speaking at Nizamabad on December 8, 2012 and in Nirmal on December 22, 2012 according to the cases that were filed against the AIMIM leader.

Mangalhat SHO Plea adjourned to November 11. On the request of Attorney General BS Prasad, the Telangana High Court adjourned the hearing in another plea brought by the SHO of the Mangalhat police station against the rejection of the remand dairy against T Raja Singh, MLA, till November 11, 2022.

After Raja Singh made statements disparaging Islam and the Prophet Mohammed, the police have filed a criminal revision appeal in the High Court to overturn the ruling from the 14th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akbaruddin Owaisi
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp