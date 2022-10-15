Home States Telangana

Karimnagar TRS corporator booked for demolishing building

The TRS corporator along with his supporters reportedly razed three under-construction buildings using an earth mover.

Published: 15th October 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Karimnagar corporator Jangili Sagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Kothaplli police registered a case against TRS leader and Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) Corporator Jangili Sagar and his supporters late Thursday night for demolishing an under-construction building in Seetharampur (Division No. 21).

According to police reports, Kotte Satish had secured permission from the MCK for the construction of houses on his land. A few years ago Satish approached the gram sarpanch Jangili Sagar, who is at present a corporator, from this division, and sought permission.

At that time, the TRS leader reportedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh which Satish refused to pay and deferred his plan to construct houses. After the merger of  Seetharampur village with the MCK, he approached the municipal authorities and secured permission and began the construction and came up to basement level.

The TRS corporator who grew angry with Satish arrived at the spot with his family members and henchmen where Satish was constructing houses in the wee hours of Thursday and razed the building. The property which is worth lakhs of rupees has been damaged. Commissioner Police V Satyanarayana and other police officials visited the spot.

Following a complaint lodged by Satish, Kothapalli police registered a case against the TRS corporator and others. When contacted the police officials said that they were taking legal opinion on serving notices on the corporator and his supporters.

