Munugode by-election: Many Prabhakar Reddys in fray as 129 file papers

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: There was a flood of nominations filed for the Munugode byelection on Friday, the last day. As many as 55 candidates turned up to file nominations taking the total to 129. On the last day, Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi, Telangana Janasamithi’s Palle Vinay, BSP’s A Shankara Chary, Prajashanthi candidate KA Paul, who is an evangelist, filed their nominations. TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and BJP’s Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy filed their nominations earlier.

Among those who filed their nominations on the last day are artistes who participated in the Telangana movement. They alleged that after the formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ignored them and gave preference to others who opposed separate Telangana.

Some of the oustees of the Cherlagudem reservoir also filed nominations in protest against the government’s alleged failure to provide them compensation. The people of two villages have lost their land for the Cherlagudem reservoir. They are demanding the same compensation package as was announced for Kaleshwaram project oustees.Several candidates bearing the name, K Prabhakar Reddy, filed nominations allegedly at the behest of a national party to confuse voters as the ruling TRS candidate’s name is Kusukuntal Prabhakar Reddy.

Cherlagudem oustees too file nominations

Some of the oustees of the Cherlagudem reservoir also filed nominations in protest against the government’s alleged failure to provide them compensation. The people of two villages have lost their land for the Cherlagudem reservoir. They are demanding the same compensation package as was announced for Kaleshwaram project oustees.

NALGONDA: There was a flood of nominations filed for the Munugode byelection on Friday, the last day. As many as 55 candidates turned up to file nominations taking the total to 129. On the last day, Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi, Telangana Janasamithi’s Palle Vinay, BSP’s A Shankara Chary, Prajashanthi candidate KA Paul, who is an evangelist, filed their nominations. TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and BJP’s Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy filed their nominations earlier. Among those who filed their nominations on the last day are artistes who participated in the Telangana movement. They alleged that after the formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ignored them and gave preference to others who opposed separate Telangana. Some of the oustees of the Cherlagudem reservoir also filed nominations in protest against the government’s alleged failure to provide them compensation. The people of two villages have lost their land for the Cherlagudem reservoir. They are demanding the same compensation package as was announced for Kaleshwaram project oustees.Several candidates bearing the name, K Prabhakar Reddy, filed nominations allegedly at the behest of a national party to confuse voters as the ruling TRS candidate’s name is Kusukuntal Prabhakar Reddy. Cherlagudem oustees too file nominations Some of the oustees of the Cherlagudem reservoir also filed nominations in protest against the government’s alleged failure to provide them compensation. The people of two villages have lost their land for the Cherlagudem reservoir. They are demanding the same compensation package as was announced for Kaleshwaram project oustees.