Munugode by-election: Pick me, I’ll get Central funds, says BJP candidate Rajagopal Reddy

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has failed to fulfil his poll promises, BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Friday said that he will work for the development of Munugode if he is elected from the constituency.

“KCR failed to fulfil the promises he made during the last election. The TRS government has not given a single penny for the development of Munugode constituency. If I am elected, I will talk to the Central government and get funds to develop the constituency.”

Urging the voters to support BJP to ensure development of Munugode constituency as well as the State, Rajagopal Reddy said: “KCR bought 12 MLAs like cattle in the market and he destroyed democracy. The BJP will capture power in the State in the next elections. We will recover KCR’s corrupt money and send the TRS leaders to jail.”

NALGONDA: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has failed to fulfil his poll promises, BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Friday said that he will work for the development of Munugode if he is elected from the constituency. “KCR failed to fulfil the promises he made during the last election. The TRS government has not given a single penny for the development of Munugode constituency. If I am elected, I will talk to the Central government and get funds to develop the constituency.” Urging the voters to support BJP to ensure development of Munugode constituency as well as the State, Rajagopal Reddy said: “KCR bought 12 MLAs like cattle in the market and he destroyed democracy. The BJP will capture power in the State in the next elections. We will recover KCR’s corrupt money and send the TRS leaders to jail.”