Offer packages to consumers, not Oil Marketing Companies: KTR to Centre

HYDERABAD: Reacting sharply to the Rs 22,000 crore one-time grant approved by the Union Cabinet to three Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday wondered why special package was not offered to women who are burdened with financial distress. “Women are in distress as subsidies on gas cylinders were scrapped and its prices were increased,” Rama Rao said in a statement.

He demanded the Central government offer a similar package or subsidy to gas users who were bearing heavy financial burden. The fall of BJP should start from kitchens of poor and middle class, he said.“The price of a gas cylinder was Rs 400 before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. Now it shot up to Rs 1,100. Modi has positioned himself as a Vishwa Guru in terms of the cylinder prices as they were the highest in the world,” he said.

Rama Rao said that Central government offered a subsidy of Rs 827 on each cylinder in 2014, which has now been brought down to zero rupees. “The BJP government is insensitive towards the middle class whose savings plummeted in the past two years due to Covid-19 and lockdown. The BJP government has shifted the burden of Rs 42,000 crore subsidies of last year on 39 crore gas connection holders,” he said and asked the people to decide if they want Modi or subsidies.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao released a book “Rythula Joliki Vaste Voorukom” brought out by Telangana Sahitya Akademi chairman Juluri Gourishankar. Rama Rao said that the people of Telangana would not pardon the Central government, if it acted against the interests of the farmers. Finance Minister T Harish Rao was also present.

