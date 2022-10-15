Home States Telangana

Students, residents of Ramachandrapuram village in Telangana's Khamam dist risk lives to cross canal

The villagers have made repeated requests to the authorities to construct a proper bridge on the canal. When the officials did not respond, they built the existing makeshift bridge.

Published: 15th October 2022

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Nearly 30 tribal families and their school-going children of Ramachandrapuram risk their lives everyday to cross a 10-feet-deep and 20-feet-wide canal to reach Manguvaibaduva village in Dummagudem mandal of Bhadradari-Kothagudem district. All that they have to cross the Taliperu project canal from Ramachandrapuram are a couple of toddy tree trunks thrown across it. For the Ramachandrapuram residents going to  Manguvaibaduva is a daily necessity as it has road connectivity and a school. 

Though the school is a few feet away from the canal at Manguvaibaduva, the students from Ramachandrapuram find the experience crossing this make-shift bridge akin to a tightrope walk. For the villagers this is no less scary experience either since they have to take every step carefully as there is no support in case if they slip. The villagers have made repeated requests to the authorities to construct a proper bridge on the canal. When the officials did not respond, they built the existing bridge which serves the purpose temporarily.

“We are forced to risk our lives. We have to cross the canal to buy groceries and other essential commodities. If somebody falls sick, the wooden bridge is the only link to go to hospital,” said 7o-year-old K Narayanamma, of Ramachandrapuram.The water level has risen recently because of recent rains, making it even more difficult for them to cross it.

K Raghva, a civil contractor, said it wouldn’t cost more than Rs 1 lakh to construct a small metal bridge across the canal. “The villagers suffer daily because of officials’ apathy,” he added.K Saraswathi said, “We know it is dangerous to cross the canal. If we take the other route, it will take us hours to cross over to Manguvaibaduva.”When the TNIE brought the matter to the notice of Deputy Executive Engineer of Taliperu river project S Madhusudhan, he said, “We will study the possibility of constructing a bridge over the canal.”

No solution in sight?
■     Villagers have thrown a few trunks of toddy trees to build a bridge after officials failed to respond to their request to construct a proper bridge 
■     For elderly and children, crossing this makeshift bridge is a risky affair every day

