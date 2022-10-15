Telangana: Former Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud likely to dump TRS for BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as rumours started doing rounds in political circles on Friday that former Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud was planning to jump ship to the BJP, the saffron party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that he had no such information. Chugh, however, hastened to add that anybody was welcome to join the BJP as it was a national party.

Meanwhile, adding credibility to the rumours, the saffron party’s joinings committee member and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy took to Twitter and praised Goud as a person who never used vulgar language, was not famous for land grabbing or crimes, and wasn’t an alcoholic. “Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud??? A highly educated person - A senior gastroenterologist,” he tweeted.

Goud, who was expecting the TRS ticket for the Munugode bypoll, is believed to be unhappy with CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to field Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy. Coming from the prominent community of toddy-tappers who could play a decisive role in the byelection, Goud’s followers were initially against the party leadership’s decision to field Prabhakar Reddy, an OC candidate.

HYDERABAD: Even as rumours started doing rounds in political circles on Friday that former Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud was planning to jump ship to the BJP, the saffron party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that he had no such information. Chugh, however, hastened to add that anybody was welcome to join the BJP as it was a national party. Meanwhile, adding credibility to the rumours, the saffron party’s joinings committee member and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy took to Twitter and praised Goud as a person who never used vulgar language, was not famous for land grabbing or crimes, and wasn’t an alcoholic. “Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud??? A highly educated person - A senior gastroenterologist,” he tweeted. Goud, who was expecting the TRS ticket for the Munugode bypoll, is believed to be unhappy with CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to field Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy. Coming from the prominent community of toddy-tappers who could play a decisive role in the byelection, Goud’s followers were initially against the party leadership’s decision to field Prabhakar Reddy, an OC candidate.