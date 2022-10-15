Home States Telangana

Telangana: Former Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud likely to dump TRS for BJP

Goud, who was expecting the TRS ticket for the Munugode bypoll, is believed to be unhappy with CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to field Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy.

Published: 15th October 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as rumours started doing rounds in political circles on Friday that former Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud was planning to jump ship to the BJP, the saffron party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh said that he had no such information. Chugh, however, hastened to add that anybody was welcome to join the BJP as it was a national party. 

Meanwhile, adding credibility to the rumours, the saffron party’s joinings committee member and former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy took to Twitter and praised Goud as a person who never used vulgar language, was not famous for land grabbing or crimes, and wasn’t an alcoholic. “Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud??? A highly educated person - A senior gastroenterologist,” he tweeted.

Goud, who was expecting the TRS ticket for the Munugode bypoll, is believed to be unhappy with CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to field Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy. Coming from the prominent community of toddy-tappers who could play a decisive role in the byelection, Goud’s followers were initially against the party leadership’s decision to field Prabhakar Reddy, an OC candidate. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boora Narsaiah Goud
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp