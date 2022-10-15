Telangana: Former Bhuvanagiri MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud to join BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Bhuvanagiri MP Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud has decided to join BJP in the presence of Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah putting end to speculations. He is expected to join today or tomorrow.

The decision came out after he met BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Friday, after which he tendered his resignation to the TRS.

Goud was apparently miffed with the ruling party after TRS' leadership decided to field Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as the party's candidate for the Munugode by-election.

As there are around 40,000 votes of the toddy-tappers (Gouds) in Munugode, his followers were also expecting a representation from their community. However, they were left dissatisfied.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had to intervene to persuade Goud and Karne Prabhakar Reddy, who were expecting a ticket for the by-election, to support the candidature of Reddy. Interestingly, Goud was with Reddy when the latter submitted his nomination papers for the by-election.

Meanwhile, BJP's party joinings committee has grabbed the opportunity to convince Goud to join BJP.

Boora Narsaiah Goud joined the TRS in 2013 and was elected as Bhuvanagiri MP in the 2004 general elections. He lost to Congress MP Komatireddy Rajagopal in the 2019 elections.

Even before the news of Goud joining the BJP was confirmed, BJP workers from the Goud community in Hyderabad got ready to head to Munugode to campaign for the party's candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Saturday.

Goud shifting his loyalties from TRS to BJP can be seen as a major jolt for TRS and a big gain for BJP in the by-election.

