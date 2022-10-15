Telangana: I-T sleuths raid RS Brothers group of companies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 20 sleuths of the Income Tax department on Friday conducted simultaneous searches in establishments belonging to the RS Brothers group of companies at Kukatpally, Mehdipatnam, Secunderabad, Sanathnagar, Ameerpet and other places in the twin cities.

The I-T officials verified the account books, stock details, and digital logs with the help of the group’s accountants. The teams also searched the residences and offices of the group’s directors as well as the offices of a real estate firm.

Recently, I-T sleuths had conducted raids on real estate firms Phoenix, and Sumadhura Vasavi. RS Brothers group and its sister companies had ventured into the real estate business last year. The group’s directors recently registered a company ‘Honor Projects’ which took up construction projects at several key places in the twin cities.

According to sources, the sleuths found some discrepancies in the I-T returns filed with the department.

The RS Brothers group of companies own Big C, Sumadhura Vasavi, Lot Mobiles in the two Telugu States, apart from the real estate business.

