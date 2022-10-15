Telangana: Opposition leaders tear into KTR’s promise to adopt Munugode

By Express News Service

NALGONDA /HYDERABAD: Tearing into the TRS for promising the moon to the people and leaving them in the lurch subsequently, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday said IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s promise to adopt Munugode was one such inane promise, intended to lead the people up the garden path.

Addressing a huge crowd at Chandur, the headquarters of Munugode constituency, on the occasion of party nominee Palvai Sravanthi filing her nomination papers, the TPCC chief said that people in the state know what development had come to the villages which Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had adopted. “What is the state of the villages of Chinna Mulkanur, Mudu Chintalapally and Lakshmapur,” he asked.

“Kalvakuntla Drama Rao had promised to adopt Kodangal constituency during 2018 assembly elections. Today situation is such that Kodangal is orphaned, with no new development other than what was done under my tenure as Kodangal MLA,” he said.Revanth, along with Congress leaders N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, legislators Danasari Anasuya, A Jayapraaksh Reddy and others led a huge procession from Bangarigadda to Chandur before Sravanthi filed her nomination papers.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy addresses an election rally in Chandur on Friday

The TPCC president recalled Rama Rao announcing that he would adopt Kodangal while he was seeking election to the Assembly in 2018. Afterwards, Rama Rao did not lift even his little finger to develop the constituency, Revanth said, cautioning people that KCR, KTR and T Harish Rao were out to cheat them. Training his guns at TRS and the BJP, he said they were out with nefarious strategies to win votes. They do not hesitate to stoop to any level to buy the voters with money and one could easily see the kind of respect they have for women as they are out to defeat Sravanthi, who is your sister, he said.

He asked them to elect Sravanthi to the Assembly as she will fight for their rights and interests along with Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya. He wanted people to understand that the byelection has been thrust upon them because of one person’s greed for money.

It’s an election ploy of TRS, says Raghunandan Rao

Meanwhile, speaking to media in Sansthan Narayanpur mandal of Munugode constituency during an election campaign on Friday, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao said that by saying so, Rama Rao has indirectly accepted that no development has taken place in Munugode in the last eight-and-a-half years.

“Whenever there is a byelection, KCR and KTR come up with this assurance of adopting the constituencies. It has become a poll ploy for them. I have been repeatedly saying that all funds were being diverted to Siddipet, Sircilla and Gajwel constituencies. After so long, they finally thought about developing Munugode. What happened to the adopted Narayankhed and Palair constituencies,” he asked.

Pointing out that Rama Rao had not visited Munugode even three times in the last eight years, he felt that it was unfortunate that the former was not treating all 119 Assembly constituencies equally.

