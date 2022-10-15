Home States Telangana

Telangana objects to  AP’s add-ons to HNSS project

The AP also took up construction of mini-lift irrigation scheme on TGP fifth branch canal to feed Kotambedu and Mallemala irrigation tanks in Balayapalli mandal.

15th October 2022

AP government has taken up works related to ‘several lift irrigation’ schemes under Galeru Nagari and Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi projects with an estimated cost of Rs 5,139 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar in a letter to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) chairman raised objections over the additional components being taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government for HNSS project.

“The AP government issued tender notices for HNSS phase-2 - widening of Punganur branch canal; for stabilisation of ayacut and provision of drinking water to the people in Thamballapalle, Madanapalle, Punganur and Palameneru areas. The AP also took up construction of mini-lift irrigation scheme on TGP fifth branch canal to feed Kotambedu and Mallemala irrigation tanks in Balayapalli mandal. The third component is pumping of 5 tmc ft water from TGP-SFC canal to feed Chintalatmakuru tank of Kaluvoya mandal,” the ENC said.

