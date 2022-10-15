There is difference between admiration and slavery: Narsaiah Goud to KCR in his resignation letter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a jolt to the ruling TRS and a big gain for BJP in the run-up to the Munugode by-election, former TRS MP from Bhuvanagiri Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud has tendered his resignation letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday.

He is expected to join BJP in presence of Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah in New Delhi based on the latter’s availability in a few days.

In his resignation letter, Goud stated that securing a ticket to contest the by-election was not at all a problem for him, but the party’s leadership not taking him into confidence in the selection of the candidate did hurt him, as he wanted to suggest a BC as the party’s candidate- which was not honoured.

Having felt repeatedly insulted since he lost the 2019 general election from the Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha segment, he stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had been intolerant towards him whenever he tried to raise the issues of the weaker sections.

“Those who worked with you for days, months and years during the Telangana movement, they now feel that a movement bigger than the separate statehood movement needs to be waged to even meet you to discuss the people’s issues,” he stated.

Goud pointed out that decisions of the State government on Dharani portal, banning the registration of GP layouts, the State government taking assigned lands of Dalits to do layouts, diluting the federations of artisans, giving only 11 per cent fees reimbursement to poor EBC students among many others; have brought a bad reputation for the State government and the TRS party.

He also said that while the contractors from AP were flourishing well, the total turnover of Telangana’s contractors was less than the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) of AP contractors.

“The State government not installing at least a six-inch statue of Professor K Jayashankar in Hyderabad has hurt the sentiments of many. It is unfortunate to see BCs being discriminated against economically, politically and in the education sector,” he wrote.

“I admire you and I’m thankful for the opportunities you gave me. But there is a difference between admiration and slavery. At a personal level, if I’m insulted or not given an opportunity it is fine, but when there is no scope for me to raise the issues of the poor and the marginalised sections, there is no point in continuing in TRS,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, even before Goud’s resignation, BJP workers from the Goud community departed to Munugode in large numbers to campaign for BJP’s candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Saturday. With more than 40,000 voters in the constituency belonging to the Goud community, who have been loyal to Narsaiah Goud and have been miffed with the ruling party, it clearly puts BJP in an advantageous position in an election campaign which has been too dynamic since the election was announced.

