TS Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy targets Guv ahead of byelection

State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Friday alleged that several Bills passed by the State Legislature were not approved by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

HYDERABAD: State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Friday alleged that several Bills passed by the State Legislature were not approved by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. During In an informal chat with reporters, he found fault with the Governor for keeping the Bills pending. “As she was a former BJP leader, the Governor held back the Bills,” he alleged. 

On the Munugode bypoll, he said that TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy would win the seat with a majority of more than 20,000 votes and added that the welfare schemes being implemented by the government would work in his favour. Sukhender Reddy also said that the TRS which has been rechristened BRS would soon join hands with other parties to KCR the next Prime Minister.    

